Decoding Shubman Gill's sensational run at Narendra Modi Stadium

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 08, 2023, 09:32 am 3 min read

Shubman Gill owns three IPL fifties here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Shubman Gill's sensational run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) continues as he smoked an unbeaten 51-ball 94 versus Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 7). His brilliance powered table-toppers Gujarat Titans to an emphatic 56-run triumph. Notably, this was Gill's fourth fifty-plus score at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. He has been a formidable force at this venue. Here are his stats.

Another fine knock from Gill

Gill was happy to play the second fiddle early on as Wriddhiman Saha (81) went berserk from the outset. Once the former was set, he started dealing in sixes. Ultimately, they stitched a historic opening stand of 142 runs as Saha was dismissed in the 13th over. Gill remained unbeaten and shared two 40-plus runs partnerships with Hardik Pandya (25) and David Miller (21*).

Second-highest score for Shubman Gill

Gill's unbeaten 94 is now the third-individual IPL score at this venue. Only Jos Buttler (106*) and Mayank Agarwal (99*) are now ahead of him. Meanwhile, the GT batter also recorded his second-highest individual score in IPL. Last year, he smoked a 59-ball 96 versus Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium. His 96 remains the highest-individual score by a GT batter to date.

Most runs in Ahmedabad

With 526 runs in 10 games at an astronomical average of 75.14, Gill is the highest run-getter in T20s in Ahmedabad. Moreover, his strike rate at this iconic venue reads 152.46. The tally includes three fifties and a solitary ton. His tally here in IPL reads 400 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 141.84 (50s: 3).

Most sixes by a GT batter in an IPL inning

Gill slammed seven sixes in his knock of 94*, which is the most number of maximums struck by a GT batter in a single IPL inning. Before this, Miller had smashed six maximums during his 94* against CSK in Pune last season.

Highest T20I score by an Indian batter

Earlier this year, Gill slammed a record-breaking 63-ball 126* in a T20I versus New Zealand here. This is the highest-individual score at this venue and also the highest-individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is. He slammed 12 fours and seven sixes during the course of his knock. It was Gill's sixth T20I appearance and a maiden fifty-plus score in the format.

His stellar numbers in IPL 2023

As mentioned, Gill has been enjoying a purple this season. This was his fourth fifty this season as he has raced to 469 runs in 11 matches at an average of 46.90. No other GT batter has scored 300 or more runs this year. His strike rate this season reads 143.42. Overall, he has amassed 2,369 in 85 IPL appearances at 34.33.