La Liga 2023-24: Five new signings to watch out for

Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Five new signings to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 04, 2023 | 03:31 pm 3 min read

Jude Bellingham has joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund

FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have shared the La Liga honor in the last five editions. Therefore to maintain their superiority, the top three teams have signed some exciting talents in the summer transfer window. Jude Bellingham's move to Real remains the only big-money move in the league. Whereas other teams have been very smart with their business this summer. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Unlike the Premier League, the La Liga outfits haven't broken the bank to sign players this summer. They have made smarter moves in the market like signing out-of-favor free agents and striking loan deals. Still, some exciting talents have joined the league and will look to light up La Liga with their presence. Here are the top five players to watch out for.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Real Madrid signed Bellingham for £88.5m. The deal could reach £115m with various add-ons. Bellingham is a versatile midfielder who can play many roles and has maturity beyond his years. He can resist the press, maneuver space in the final third and also has an eye for scoring goals. Bellingham's midfield combination with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni will excite the fans.

Ilkay Gundogan, FC Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer as he left Manchester City in search of a new challenge. Gundogan was a pivotal figure in Pep Guardiola's City setup as they won the treble last season. Therefore the German will bring stability to the Barcelona midfield. His vision, passing range and leadership skills will add great value to Xavi Hernandez's team.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Atletico Madrid

After 508 appearances and 11 seasons at Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta has moved to Atletico Madrid as a free agent. While he has lost a bit of his speed and isn't the same player he was at his prime, the Spaniard is still great at reading the game coupled with his sensational defensive awareness. Azpilicueta's versatility will provide Diego Simeone with a lot of flexibility.

Ayoze Perez, Real Betis

Ayoze Perez has joined Real Betis permanently from Leicester City. He moved to Betis on loan earlier in January but after Leicester's relegation, he joined permanently. He netted four times in 21 appearances for Betis last season on loan. Perez managed 15 goals for Leicester in 114 matches. Predominantly a left-winger, Perez's agility and instincts allow him to slot in as a striker.

Andre Silva, Real Sociedad

Portugal international Andre Silva has joined Real Sociedad on loan from RB Leipzig. Silva, who joined Leipzig in 2021, made 95 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals. He will be crucial for Sociedad in their first Champions League appearance since the 2013-14 season. Silva's hold-up play and aerial prowess will help Sociedad, as he will look to take up their goal-scoring burden.

Share this timeline