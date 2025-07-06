England pacer Gus Atkinson added to squad for Lord's Test

England have bolstered their squad for the third Test against India by adding pacer Gus Atkinson. The match is part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and will be held at Lord's from July 10-14. The decision comes after India's resounding 336-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, leveling the series at 1-1. Here we present further details.

Injury comeback Atkinson has taken 55 wickets in 12 Tests at 22.30 Atkinson had missed the first two Tests of this series due to a hamstring injury he suffered during England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May. The Surrey and England bowler has been impressive in his 12 Tests so far, claiming 55 wickets at an average of 22.30. Overall in First-Class cricket, he has bagged 120 wickets from 33 matches at 25.76. His addition comes as a much-needed boost for England's pace attack after a tough outing at Edgbaston.

Performance stats Atkinson's impressive record at Lord's Atkinson has an impressive record at Lord's, having taken 10 wickets in two Tests he has played there at an average of just 10.22. In his last outing at the ground against Sri Lanka, he took seven wickets (including a second innings five-for) and scored his maiden first-class century. His potential inclusion in the third Test is likely to strengthen England's bowling lineup even further.