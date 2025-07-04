Ravindra Jadeja becomes first player with this WTC double: Stats 

Ravindra Jadeja has created history by becoming the first-ever cricketer to complete a double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The Indian all-rounder achieved this milestone with an 89-run knock in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston. He needed just 79 runs to reach the 2,000-run mark and did so with a brilliant performance after coming in at a precarious position of 211/5.

Performance record A look at his WTC numbers As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja, playing his 41st WTC match, has raced to 2,010 runs at an average of 37.92. He has three centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name. Along with his batting exploits, he has also taken a whopping 132 wickets at an impressive average of 25-plus. His bowling record includes six five-wicket hauls and as many four-wicket hauls.

Strategic alliance Partnership with Gill helps India Meanwhile, Jadeja formed a stellar 203-run partnership with captain and double-centurion Shubman Gill (269), which helped India cross the 400-run mark. The southpaw was looking good for his fifth Test century but was dismissed by Josh Tongue on 89. Despite missing out on a well-deserved ton, Jadeja's contribution was instrumental in helping India finish at 587/10 while batting first.

Historical feat Another double-century partnership for Jadeja at Edgbaston Interestingly, Jadeja has now been part of two double-century partnerships at Edgbaston in Birmingham. He had stitched a partnership of 222 runs with Rishabh Pant in 2022 when both batters scored their respective centuries. This time around, he added another massive partnership with Gill but unfortunately missed out on a well-deserved century. No other Indian pair has a 200-plus stand at this venue (Tests).

Career Here are Jadeja's Test numbers Meanwhile, Jadeja made 89 off 137 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and a six. Playing his 82nd Test, he has raced to 3,495 runs at an average of 35.30 with four centuries to his name (50s: 23). With the ball, the left-arm spinner has tallied an impressive 324 wickets at an average of 24-plus. He has achieved 15 five-wicket hauls and a remarkable best of 7/42.

DYK Jadeja vs England This knock has taken Jadeja's tally to 1,156 Test runs against England at an average of 35.03. He has two centuries and seven half-centuries to his name, with a best score of 112. Interestingly, he has crossed the 1,000-run mark against only England in his entire Test career. His tally against England also includes 71 wickets at 34-plus (5W: 2).