England fined for slow over-rate during 1st WT20I versus India

Penalty details

Fine imposed under Article 2.22 of ICC Code of Conduct

The fine was imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses. According to this rule, players are docked 5% of their match fee for each over their team can't bowl in the allotted time. As per the ICC, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the charge leveled by on-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, third umpire Sue Redfern, and fourth umpire Anna Harris.