England fined for slow over-rate during 1st WT20I versus India
What's the story
England's cricket team has been fined 10% of its match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Women's T20I against India. The penalty was imposed after England were found two overs short of the target, even after considering time allowances. The match took place in Nottingham, where England lost after conceding a total of 210/5. Smriti Mandhana's brilliant century stole the show.
Penalty details
Fine imposed under Article 2.22 of ICC Code of Conduct
The fine was imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses. According to this rule, players are docked 5% of their match fee for each over their team can't bowl in the allotted time. As per the ICC, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the charge leveled by on-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, third umpire Sue Redfern, and fourth umpire Anna Harris.
Match highlights
England's biggest WT20I defeat
In a stunning display, India thrashed England by 97 runs in the first of their five-match WT20I series at Trent Bridge. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana's maiden T20I century powered India to 210/5 in 20 overs. England were later folded for 113 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, India became just the second side with a 200-plus total against England in WT20Is. Notably, England suffered their biggest WT20I defeat by runs.