2nd Test, Dominant SL register innings win over Bangladesh: Stats 

Sri Lanka have recorded a thumping innings win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test match in Colombo. The visitors could only manage 247/10 and 133/10 in their two innings as SL posted 458/10 in the only time they batted (2nd innings). The likes of Pathum Nissanka , Dinesh Chandimal, and Prabath Jayasuriya played vital roles in SL's triumph. Here are the key stats.

Summary How did the game pan out? SL bowled Bangladesh out for 247 in the first innings. Shadman Islam (46) scored the most for them. Nissanka (158), Chandimal (93), and Kusal Mendis (84) powered the hosts in response as they finished at 458/10. The Tigers faltered with the bat in their second outing and got folded for 133. Jayasuriya trapped five batters as SL won by an innings and 78 runs.

Nissanka Successive 150-plus scores for Nissanka Nissanka, who slammed a career-best 256-ball 187 in the series opener, recorded yet another 150-plus score. He made 158 off 254 balls, his fourth ton in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 1,305 Test runs at an average of 45 (50s: 7). 435 of his runs have come against Bangladesh at 72.50.

Chandimal Chandimal sets records with sixth Test fifty against Bangladesh Chandimal scored a fine 93 off 153 balls (10 fours, 1 six). The veteran registered his 11th fifty-plus score against Bangladesh in Test cricket (100s: 5). The Lankan batter has racked up 1,159 Test runs against Bangladesh at an average of 64.38. He has overall raced to 6,361 Test runs at an average of 43.56 (50s 34, 100s: 16).

Information Chandimal gets past 4,500 Test runs in Asia During his knock, Chandimal attained another feat. He completed 4,500 Test runs in Asia. This star batter has played 59 matches in the subcontinent, in which he has scored 4,509 runs with an average of 49.01 (14 tons and 22 half-centuries).

Mendis Mendis races past 800 Test runs against Bangladesh Mendis's 84 off 87 balls included eight fours and two sixes. Playing his 73rd Test, Mendis has raced to 4,757 runs at an average of 36.87. His tally includes 10 centuries and 22 fifties. He has scored a whopping 841 runs across 10 Tests against Bangladesh at an average of 52.56 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

Taijul Taijul Islam scripts WTC history Veteran left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he finished with 5/131 in 42.5 overs. With his first wicket, Taijul became the first Bangladeshi bowler to complete 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Playing his 25th WTC Test, Taijul has raced to 104 scalps at 34.43. His tally includes six four-fers and eight five-wicket hauls.

Career 17th Test fifer for Taijul Meanwhile, Taijul recorded his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was also his second fifer against Sri Lanka in the format. The Bangladesh spinner now has 39 wickets from 11 Tests against SL at 42. e has overall raced to 237 wickets from 55 Tests and has an average of 31.32. His tally also includes two 10-wicket match hauls.

Rahim 9,000 FC runs for Mushfiqur Mushfiqur Rahim recorded scores worth 35 and 26 in the game. With his 38th run, he completed 9,000 (now 9,023) runs across 149 First-Class matches (262 innings). He has an average of around 39 with 19 tons and 41 half-centuries in red-ball cricket. In Tests, the Bangladesh batter has scored 6,328 runs across 98 Tests at 38.12 (100s: 12, 50s: 27).

Rahim Rahim vs SL Earlier in the game, Rahim became the batter with the third-most Test runs against Sri Lanka. He has now raced to 1,619 runs at 55.82 against the side across 19 games (4 tons and 7 fifties). 962 of Rahim's Test runs have come on Lankan soil at a fine average of 64.13. This includes two tons and four fifties.