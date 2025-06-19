What's the story

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has raced to his third century in Test cricket.

The 27-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium.

Nissanka added a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal after he lost his opening partner Lahiru Udara.

With this knock, the former also completed 1,000 runs in the format.