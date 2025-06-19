Pathum Nissanka gets past 1,000 Test runs with third ton
What's the story
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has raced to his third century in Test cricket.
The 27-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium.
Nissanka added a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal after he lost his opening partner Lahiru Udara.
With this knock, the former also completed 1,000 runs in the format.
Knock
How Nissanka completed his ton
Nissanka got SL off to a stellar start after Bangladesh racked up 495 batting across two-plus days.
He added a 47-run opening stand with Lahiru Udara, who was dismissed by Taijul Islam.
Nissanka then joined forces with Chandimal, with the duo taking the Lankans past 150.
He raced to his ton off 136 balls in the post-lunch session.
Stats
Maiden Test ton at home; 1,000 runs
As mentioned, Nissanka now has three tons in Test cricket. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.
Notably, the Lankan opener slammed his maiden Test ton at home, with two of those coming overseas.
In 17 Tests, Nissanka has raced past 1,000 runs. He averages around 40 in the format.
Notably, 580 of his Test runs have come away from home.