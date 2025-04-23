What's the story

In the first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Sylhet, Blessing Muzarabani delivered a stellar performance, claiming his third five-wicket haul.

He tore through Bangladesh's batting lineup with figures of 6/72 (3rd innings).

This effort now stands as the second-best bowling figures by a Zimbabwean in Tests against Bangladesh.

We present top five Zimbabwe bowlers with five-wicket hauls (Test innings) against Bangladesh.