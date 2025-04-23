Zimbabwe bowlers with 5-wicket hauls (innings) in Tests versus Bangladesh
In the first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Sylhet, Blessing Muzarabani delivered a stellar performance, claiming his third five-wicket haul.
He tore through Bangladesh's batting lineup with figures of 6/72 (3rd innings).
This effort now stands as the second-best bowling figures by a Zimbabwean in Tests against Bangladesh.
We present top five Zimbabwe bowlers with five-wicket hauls (Test innings) against Bangladesh.
#1
6/59 - Douglas Hondo, Dhaka (2005)
Former Zimbabwe pacer Douglas Hondo holds the best Test innings figures against Bangladesh, claiming 6/59 in Dhaka (2005).
Defending a first innings 298-run lead, Hondo tore through the top order, reducing Bangladesh to 85/4 (31 overs).
He then inflicted further damage by dismissing Aftab Ahmed and Khaled Mashud for ducks, helping bowl Bangladesh out for 211 (78.4 overs).
Overall, Hondo retired with 21 scalps.
#2
6/72 - Blessing Muzarabani, Sylhet (2025)
As mentioned, Muzarabani now holds the second-best Test figures against Bangladesh (6/72).
He started his attack by removing both openers and Mushfiqur Rahim early.
He then dismissed a set Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan.
Muzarabani's sixth scalp was Jaker Ali, which saw Bangladesh fold for 255.
Notably, Muzarabani is just the second Zimbabwean bowler with six wickets (innings) against Bangladesh.
#3
5/31 - Travis Friend, Dhaka (2001)
Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Travis Friend ranks third with figures of 5/31 in Dhaka (2001).
In the first innings (first Test), Friend started his onslaught as he struck twice in the 12th over.
He then removed Khaled Mahmud, Naimur Rahman, and Khaled Mashud to leave Bangladesh reeling at 56/8, which saw Bangladesh getting bowled out for 107 (48.2 overs).
Friend retired with 25 Test wickets.
#4
5/54 - Elton Chigumbura, Chattogram (2005)
Elton Chigumbura ranks fourth on this list for his 5/54 in Chattogram (2005) during the second innings of the first Test.
He started his onslaught by dismissing Aftab Ahmed, then a well-set Habibul Bashar, reducing Bangladesh to 145/5.
He later removed Javed Omar, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Tapash Baisya in quick succession as Bangladesh ended on 204/9d.
Overall, the all-rounder retired with 21 Test wickets.
#5
5/59 - Tinashe Panyangara, Mirpur (2014)
Tinashe Panyangara's 5/59 in Dhaka (2014) completes the top five five-wicket hauls against Bangladesh in Tests.
During the first innings of the first Test, he struck early, removing openers Tamim Iqbal and Shamsur Rahman at 29/2.
Panyangara then dismissed a set Mushfiqur Rahim, followed by Taijul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain, wrapping up Bangladesh for 254.
Overall, the medium pacer retired with 31 Test wickets.