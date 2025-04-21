What's the story

Rohit Sharma starred in Mumbai Indians's nine wicket-win over Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium.

He added an unbeaten century-plus stand with Suryakumar Yadav, as they helped the hosts chase down 177 in 15.4 overs.

Rohit, who slammed his first half-century of IPL 2025, grabbed his 20th player-of-the-match award.

Here are the players with 20-plus such awards.