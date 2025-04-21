IPL: A look at players with 20-plus PoM awards
What's the story
Rohit Sharma starred in Mumbai Indians's nine wicket-win over Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium.
He added an unbeaten century-plus stand with Suryakumar Yadav, as they helped the hosts chase down 177 in 15.4 overs.
Rohit, who slammed his first half-century of IPL 2025, grabbed his 20th player-of-the-match award.
Here are the players with 20-plus such awards.
#1
AB de Villiers: 25 awards
The legendary AB de Villiers leads the tally of most PoM awards in IPL history with 25.
The South African dasher played 184 IPL matches and scored 5,162 runs at 39.70. In addition to three centuries, de Villiers hammered 40 fifties.
As many as 4,491 of ABD's runs came for RCB at 41.20 (SR: 158.63). He was their acclaimed match-winner in the tournament.
#2
Chris Gayle: 22 awards
Universe Boss Chris Gayle bagged a total of 22 PoM awards in the IPL.
Having played for Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB, and Punjab Kings, the Caribbean dasher finished with 4,965 runs from 142 matches at 39.72 (SR: 148.96). He struck six tons and 31 fifties.
Gayle holds the record for most IPL sixes (357). As per ESPNcricinfo, Gayle owns 60 PoM awards in T20s.
#3
Rohit Sharma: 20 awards
Mumbai Indians star Rohit now has the most PoTM awards among Indian players (20).
The former Deccan Chargers ace has won six IPL honors, leading MI to five.
During his 76*-run knock against CSK in Mumbai, Rohit became the third-highest run-scorer in IPL history.
He overtook Shikhar Dhawan (6,769) and is only behind Virat Kohli (8,326) on this list.