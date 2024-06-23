In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20 World Cup history, West Indies' Chris Gayle holds the highest individual score as captain with a 98-run knock against India in 2010.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson follows with an 85-run inning in the 2021 final against Australia, while England's Jos Buttler and Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews have also made significant contributions with scores of 83* and 73* respectively.

These performances highlight the crucial role of captains in leading their teams with both strategy and personal performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jos Buttler slammed a 38-ball 83* against USA

T20 World Cup: Captains with highest individual scores

By Parth Dhall 11:46 pm Jun 23, 202411:46 pm

What's the story A blistering 83*(38) from Jos Buttler powered England to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals on June 23. Buttler was at his destructive best as England chased down 116 against co-hosts USA in just 9.4 overs in Bridgetown. Buttler recorded the third-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups. Interestingly, no captain has scored a T20 World Cup ton yet.

#1

Chris Gayle: 98 vs India, Bridgetown, 2010

West Indies veteran opener Chris Gayle has the highest individual score as captain in the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown. He smacked a 66-ball 98 against India in the 19th match of the 2010 edition. His knock included 4 fours and 7 sixes. Gayle, who fell short of a historic ton, was run-out. The Caribbeans racked up 169/6 before restricting India to 155/9.

#2

Kane Williamson: 85 vs Australia, Dubai, 2021 final

Kane Williamson starred for New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup final against Australia in Dubai. The Kiwi skipper smashed a 48-ball 85 (10 fours and 3 sixes), also the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final so far. Williamson's 85 drove New Zealand to 172/4. However, Australia chased it down to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Information

Jos Buttler: 83* vs USA, Bridgetown, 2024

Buttler, with his incredible knock against USA, became only the third batter to record an 80+ score as captain in a T20 World Cup innings. Buttler now has 416 runs from 13 matches while leading in the T20 World Cup.

#4

Angelo Mathews: 73* vs England, Delhi, 2016

In the 2016 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka's all-rounder Angelo Mathews played a rescuing knock against England, albeit in losing cause. England, led by Eoin Morgan, slammed 171/4 in 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Lankans were down to 15/4 before skipper Mathews took over. He slammed an unbeaten 73(54), but SL fell 10 runs short.