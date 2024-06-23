T20 World Cup: Captains with highest individual scores
A blistering 83*(38) from Jos Buttler powered England to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals on June 23. Buttler was at his destructive best as England chased down 116 against co-hosts USA in just 9.4 overs in Bridgetown. Buttler recorded the third-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups. Interestingly, no captain has scored a T20 World Cup ton yet.
Chris Gayle: 98 vs India, Bridgetown, 2010
West Indies veteran opener Chris Gayle has the highest individual score as captain in the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown. He smacked a 66-ball 98 against India in the 19th match of the 2010 edition. His knock included 4 fours and 7 sixes. Gayle, who fell short of a historic ton, was run-out. The Caribbeans racked up 169/6 before restricting India to 155/9.
Kane Williamson: 85 vs Australia, Dubai, 2021 final
Kane Williamson starred for New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup final against Australia in Dubai. The Kiwi skipper smashed a 48-ball 85 (10 fours and 3 sixes), also the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final so far. Williamson's 85 drove New Zealand to 172/4. However, Australia chased it down to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title.
Jos Buttler: 83* vs USA, Bridgetown, 2024
Buttler, with his incredible knock against USA, became only the third batter to record an 80+ score as captain in a T20 World Cup innings. Buttler now has 416 runs from 13 matches while leading in the T20 World Cup.
Angelo Mathews: 73* vs England, Delhi, 2016
In the 2016 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka's all-rounder Angelo Mathews played a rescuing knock against England, albeit in losing cause. England, led by Eoin Morgan, slammed 171/4 in 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Lankans were down to 15/4 before skipper Mathews took over. He slammed an unbeaten 73(54), but SL fell 10 runs short.