David Warner accomplishes 1,000 T20I runs at home: Key stats

Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Dashing Australian opener David Warner celebrated his 100th T20I match with a stunning fifty. He scored a breathtaking 70 off 36 balls in the T20I series opener against West Indies at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. En route to his knock, Warner became only the second Australian to accomplish 1,000 T20I runs at home. Here we look at his stellar stats.

A stunning knock from Warner

Batting first in Hobart, Australia were off to a flying start with Warner and his opening partner Josh Inglis (39) attacking from the outset. They added 93 runs before the latter departed. Warner was the aggressor in the partnership as he completed his fifty off just 22 balls. He eventually fell to Alzarri Joseph for a 36-ball 70 (12 fours, 1 six).

1,000 T20I runs in Australia

Playing his 32nd T20I Down Under, Warner has raced to 1,047 runs at 40.26. His strike rate in this regard is a brilliant 150.43 (50s: 8, 100s: 1). Only Aaron Finch (1,132) has accumulated more T20I runs in Australia. Among batters with as many or more home T20I runs than Warner, only Virat Kohli (50.87), Babar Azam (47.53), and Kane Williamson (40.39) average more.

2,000 T20 runs in Australia

As far as Warner's overall T20 record in Australia is concerned, the left-handed batter has raced to 2,065 runs at 36.87. The tally includes 15 fifties and a couple of tons. Notably, Warner has mustered 301 runs across 11 games in the Big Bash League (BBL) at 33.44.

Highest score on T20I debut Down Under

On his international debut against South Africa in a T20I in 2009, Warner announced his arrival by scoring 89 off 43 balls. These are the most runs by a batter on his T20I debut Down Under. These are also the seventh-most runs by a batter on T20I debut. Ricky Ponting is the only other Australian to breach the 50-run mark on his T20I debut.

100 T20I appearances

Warner has raced to 2,964 runs in T20 Internationals at 33.30. His tally includes 25 half-centuries and a ton. Finch is the only Australian with more runs than Warner in the format (3,120). Furthermore, Warner has become only the third Australian to feature in 100 T20Is. Against WI, he has raced to 559 T20 runs at 46.58 (50s: 6).

Did you know?

Warner has become the first batter to score 50 or more in his 100th appearance across all three formats. While he scored 124 in his 100th ODI, against India, in 2017, the southpaw celebrated his 100th Test with a stunning double-hundred (200) against South Africa last year. NZ's Ross Taylor and India's Virat Kohli are the only other players with 100-plus appearances across formats.