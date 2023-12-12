1st Test: Can spirited Pakistan challenge Australia in Perth?

1/9

Sports 3 min read

1st Test: Can spirited Pakistan challenge Australia in Perth?

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:43 pm Dec 12, 202302:43 pm

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan will begin their three-match Test series against Australia in Perth on December 14 as they aim to write a new chapter in history. The Men in Green have not enjoyed much success in Australia in the longest format of the game. But this unit is determined to change that mindset against the reigning World Test Championship winners at their den. Here's more.

2/9

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

Perth's Optus Stadium will host the first Test between Australia and Pakistan from December 14-18. There will be enough bounce and movement to aid the pacers, but due to the true bounce of the surface, batting will get easier. Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live in India, while fans can also watch on Disney+ Hotstar. Coverage will begin at 7:50 AM IST.

3/9

Here's the head-to-head record

Australia and Pakistan have featured in 69 Test matches with the Kangaroos holding out a massive lead, having won 34 matches. Pakistan have prevailed in 15 Test matches, while 20 encounters ended in a draw. Australia have won the last two Test series against Pakistan. The Men in Green last won a Test series against Australia in 2018 in the UAE.

4/9

Shan Masood's first assignment as Pakistan's Test captain

Following the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats. Hence, Shan Masood was the one chosen to lead Pakistan in Tests. Despite making his Test debut a decade ago, Masood couldn't cement his place in the XI. He made a return to the team last year and has delivered some fine performances ever since.

5/9

David Warner's farewell series in Test cricket

Earlier this year, veteran opener David Warner expressed his desire to retire from Tests following the conclusion of the Pakistan series. Though he endured a tough time in Test matches lately, the selectors have persisted with him. Warner turned 37 last month and may shift his focus mostly to limited-overs cricket from here on. He was sensational for Australia in the ODI World Cup.

6/9

A look at the Probable XIs

Australia's Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood. Pakistan's Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Khurram Shahzad.

7/9

Pakistan fared well against Prime Minister's XI

The only warm-up game arranged for Pakistan against PM's XI ended in a draw in Canberra after poor pitch conditions following overnight rain. However, the match saw Masood slam a brilliant double-century, while Babar and Sarfaraz also got some batting practice. But bowling can be a concern for the Men in Green as only Khurram Shahzad and Abrar Ahmed troubled the batters.

8/9

Here are the key players

Babar has scored 799 runs against Australia in 10 Tests at an average of 44.38. He has amassed two centuries and four fifties. Warner averages 83.53 against Pakistan in 10 Tests, having compiled 1,253 runs (100s: 5, 50s: 4). Lyon and Starc have scalped 45 and 42 Test wickets respectively against Pakistan. Shaheen has picked up 14 wickets in five Tests against the Aussies.

9/9

Dream11 team predictions

Fantasy Team 1: David Warner (c), Usman Khawaja, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Steve Smith, Saud Shakeel, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Shaheen Afridi (vc), Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. Fantasy Team 2: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Steve Smith (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon (vc) and Shaheen Afridi.