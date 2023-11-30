4th T20I: Australia out to equal series against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:07 am Nov 30, 202310:07 am

India are 2-1 up in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India would look to seal the deal as they meet Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. After clinching the first two games, the hosts lost the previous affair as Glenn Maxwell's stunning ton stole the show. Meanwhile, the Aussies can level the series with a win in the upcoming duel. Here we look at the match preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 29 T20Is and India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head records. The Men in Blue have won 17 matches in comparison to Australia's 11 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Aussies have won only five out of the 13 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The match will begin at 7:00pm IST. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website. Six IPL games have been played here with the average team score being 150.

Shreyas Iyer to join Indian camp

The young Indian batters have been brilliant in the ongoing series as their fearless approach has helped them. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will be available for the remaining two games as Tilak Varma is likely to make the way for him. For Australia, the top-order batters have not accumulated big runs. Bowlers across both camps have struggled big time.

A look at the probable XIs

India probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma/ Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna. Australia probable XI: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C & WK), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson.

Key numbers on offer

Suryakumar has been in sensational form in T20Is with 571 runs this year at 51.9. He has hammered four fifties and a ton in 2023. Arshdeep Singh is India's most successful T20I bowler in 2023 with 23 wickets from 18 matches. Matthew Wade averages 61.28 against India in T20Is. Maxwell smashed the joint-fastest T20I century for Australia in the third game (47 balls).

Dream11 team predictions

Dream11 team prediction (option 1): Josh Inglis (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Rinku Singh, Tanveer Sangha, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff. Dream11 team prediction (option 2): Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell (C), Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tanveer Sangha, Arshdeep Singh (VC), Jason Behrendorff.

