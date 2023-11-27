Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai's Jay Bista slams career-best 144*

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:38 pm Nov 27, 2023

This was his second hundred in the 50-over format.

Mumbai opener Jay Bista slammed his highest List A score in the Round 3 match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 against Railways. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 137-ball 144, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes. Meanwhile, this was his second hundred in the 50-over format. The 27-year-old could not convert his starts in his first two outings this season.

A stunning ton from Bista

Batting first at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Mumbai were off to a fine start as Bista and his fellow opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 47 runs. The former was then involved in a 134-run partnership with Suved Parkar for the second wicket. He shifted gears after crossing the 50-run mark and went for the big shots. He stayed till the very end.

Career-best score for Bista

Bista, who managed 28 and 30 in his first two outings this season, has raced to 1,221 runs in 28 List A games, averaging 46.96. This was his second List A ton as his previous highest score in the format read 141. The tally also includes as many as eight half-centuries. Notably, Bista made his debut in the format way back in 2015.

Mumbai post a strong total

Besides Bista, top-order batters Raghuvanshi and Parkar scored 30 and 57, respectively. The dashing Sarfaraz Khan scored a brilliant 32-ball 38 in the middle overs to bolster the scoring rate. Wicketkeeper-batter Prasad Pawar went berserk in the end overs and ended up scoring an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls. Their brilliance meant Mumbai finished at 324/5 in their allotted 50 overs.