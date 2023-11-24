Decoding Team India's highest successful chases in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:01 am Nov 24, 2023

India chased down 209 versus Australia (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India scripted history on November 23 as they registered their highest successful T20I run-chase. They chased down 209 against Australia, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team from the front. He shared a century stand with Ishan Kishan. Rinku Singh added his finishing touch as India won by two wickets. Here we present India's top five highest successful chases in T20Is.

The Yuvraj Singh show in Rajkot

Aaron Finch's breathtaking 89 meant Australia posted 201/7 against India in the 2013 Rajkot T20I. In reply, India were off to a fiery start but lost three wickets inside nine overs. The dashing Yuvraj Singh then took the onus upon himself and made a mockery of the Aussie attack. His unbeaten 35-ball 77 meant India won with two balls to spare.

A collective show from Indian batters

Chasing 204 in the 2020 Auckland T20I against New Zealand, India lost Rohit Sharma (7) cheaply. Virat Kohli (45) and KL Rahul (57) then steadied the ship with a 109-run stand for the second wicket. However, both batters departed in quick intervals. Shreyas Iyer then aced the finisher's role with a fiery 29-ball 58*. India crossed the line with an over to spare.

Yuvraj and his all-round heroics

Sri Lanka were undone by Yuvraj's all-round brilliance in the 2009 Mohali T20I. SL's total of 206/7 would have been even more daunting had Yuvraj not claimed 3/23. In reply, Virender Sehwag (64) and MS Dhoni (46) kept India on the right track. However, it was Yuvraj who played the knock that mattered, 60* off 25 balls. India won the game in 19.1 overs.

Virat Kohli's captain's knock

Chasing 208 in the 2019 Hyderabad T20I against West Indies, India needed runs from every nook and corner. Kesrick Williams poking the then-Indian skipper Virat Kohli made matters worse for the visitors. From being 40 off 31 deliveries, Kohli then hammered his way to a 50-ball 94*, winding up the chase in fashion. KL Rahul also made a crucial 40-ball 62.

SKY shines on captaincy debut

India's record run chase against Australia in Visakhapatnam saw several twists and turns. While Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a diamond duck, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 21(8). Ishan (58) and Suryakumar (80) propelled India, who were 22/2 at one stage, past 130. SKY brought India closer to victory before they slumped from 194/4 to 208/8. However, Rinku (22*) got India home.