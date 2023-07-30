West Indies beat India in 2nd ODI, level series: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 30, 2023 | 02:48 am 3 min read

West Indies beat an experimental India in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies beat an experimental India in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1. After being outplayed in the first ODI, West Indies showed finesse and character, bundling the visitors for 181. In response, Shai Hope played a captain's knock, helping his side complete the run-chase. Shardul Thakur claimed a three-fer for India but it wasn't enough. WI won by six wickets.

How did the match pan out?

Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill added 90 runs before the team collapsed to be reduced to 113/5. Thereafter, India huffed and puffed their way to 181/10 in 40.5 overs. Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie claimed three-fers. West Indies added 53 runs for the opening wicket before Thakur picked three to reduce the hosts to 72/3. Hope played well to help WI thereafter.

Kishan clocks successive ODI fifties versus West Indies

Kishan hammered a 55-run knock in the second ODI. With this score, Kishan has registered successive fifties versus the Windies in the ongoing series. Kishan had managed 52 in the first ODI, helping India win by five wickets. He was dismissed by Romario Shepherd with Alick Athanaze claiming a blinder at backward point. In 16 matches, Kishan now has 617 ODI runs at 44.07.

Three-fers for Shepherd and Motie

With bowling figures of 3/37 against India, Shepherd logged his best bowling figures in ODIs. Meanwhile, it is also the first time he has managed more than one wicket in an innings in the format against India. Shepherd now has 18 scalps at 44.00. Motie managed 3/36 from 9.5 overs. He now has 22 scalps at 15.08.

WI snap India's nine-match winning run against them

As per Opta, India have never won an ODI played against the Windies in West Indies when scoring less than 200 runs in the 1st innings (L8). The last time India batted first at the Kensington Oval, they scored 199/7 and lost (May 3, 1997). WI also ended India's nine-match winning run against them. The last time WI beat India was in December 2019.

Shai Hope slaps his 24th ODI fifty

WI skipper Hope played a solid knock of 63* from 80 balls. He smashed two fours and two sixes. Hope has raced to 4,935 ODI runs at 50.87. He registered his 24th ODI fifty. In 25 ODIs versus India, Hope now has 983 runs at 49.15. He slammed his fifth fifty versus India. Hope also raced to 400 fours in ODI cricket.

Hope and Carty deliver the goods for WI

Hope shared an unbeaten 91-run stand alongside Keacy Carty, who scored 48* from 65 balls. Karty now has 368 ODI runs from 13 innings at 36.80. Meanwhile, Hope has also raced to 1,498 runs in ODIs at home.

