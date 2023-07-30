Rahane opts out from Leicestershire commitment for One-Day Cup: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 30, 2023 | 01:18 am 3 min read

Ajinkya Rahane represented Hampshire in the 2019 County Championship (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has withdrawn his name from the Leicestershire team. The veteran batter had previously planned to join the team and feature in the upcoming One-Day Cup. But due to his hectic schedule, Rahane has decided against it. He recently featured in the WTC Final against Australia in England and then played in the West Indies Test series.

Why does this story matter?

Rahane decided to represent Leicestershire earlier this year since he was dropped from the Indian Test side. But things changed very quickly and he was reinvigorated into the team for the ICC World Test Championship against Australia. He also became the vice-captain and traveled to WI for the Test series. So due to this hectic schedule, he had opted out of his Leicestershire stint.

Peter Handscomb will play as Rahane's replacement

"We are fully understanding of Ajinkya's situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and traveling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family," Leicestershire said in a statement. Australian batter Peter Handscomb, who is already with the team will continue to feature for them as Rahane's replacement.

Rahane had a decent WTC final

Coming back to the team on the back of a stellar Ranji Trophy and Indian Premier League season, Rahane was at the top of his game. Although India were outclassed by Australia in the WTC final, Rahane scored 89 and 46 in the title clash.

Rahane represented Hampshire in the 2019 County Championship

This would have been Rahane's second experience of county cricket as he has already represented Hampshire back in 2019. He had an average outing last time, scoring 307 runs in seven County Championship matches at an average of 23.61. Rahane slammed a fifty and a century. He smoked his solitary ton against Nottinghamshire and his team won that match.

A look at his ODI numbers

Rahane made his ODI debut back in 2011 against India and has amassed 2,962 runs in 90 matches at an average of 35.26. The veteran batter has smashed 24 fifties and three hundreds in this format. However, his stocks in limited overs cricket have fallen long ago as he last played an ODI for India back in 2018 against South Africa at the Centurion.

Details about the upcoming One-Day Cup

The One-Day Cup in England will commence on August 1, whereas Leicestershire will start their campaign on August 3 against Surrey. Notably, the tournament will overlap with the Hundred, therefore many first-team players will be missing. Kent are the reigning One-Day Cup champions.

