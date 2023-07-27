Pakistan rout SL with their biggest win in away Tests

Pakistan rout SL with their biggest win in away Tests

Written by Parth Dhall July 27, 2023 | 04:59 pm 4 min read

Pakistan won by an innings and 222 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan claimed an innings win against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The visitors, having won by four wickets in Galle, sealed the 2nd Test by an innings and 222 runs. The Lankans, who had a huge first-innings deficit, were bowled out for 188 on Day 4. Noman Ali took a historic seven-wicket haul. Notably, Pakistan have registered their biggest win in an away Test.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, SL were bowled out for 166 in the first innings. While Dhananjaya de Silva scored a half-century, Abrar Ahmed scalped four wickets. In response, Pakistan declared for a mammoth 576/5, with Abdullah Shafique and Agha Salman shining forth. SL, who had the daunting task of minimizing the deficit, perished for 188 on Day 4. Noman and Naseem Shah shared all 10 wickets.

Fourth Test ton for Shafique

After getting SL out for 166, Pakistan needed a big total on board. However, they lost Imam-ul-Haq early. Shafique and Shan Masood held the fort for the visitors as they added 108 runs together, taking Pakistan close to SL's total. Despite Masood's dismissal, Shafique and Babar helped Pakistan touch the 200-run mark. Shafique reached his fourth Test ton off 149 deliveries on Day 3.

Maiden double-ton in Tests

Shafique showed a lot of character and added a century stand with Shakeel (57). Sarfaraz Ahmed joined Shafqiue after Shakeel departed, but the former retired hurt on 14. Shafique then received the assistance of Salman, and the duo took Pakistan toward the 400-run mark. Shafique finally got to his double-century in the third session off 322 balls.

Shafique enters this elite list

While several Pakistani batters have slammed double-tons in Test cricket, only a few reached this mark away from home. As mentioned, Shafique has become the 13th Pakistan batter with an away double-century in Test cricket. Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Azhar Ali, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Aamer Sohail, Abid Ali, Hanif Mohammad, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohsin Khan, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saud Shakeel are the others.

Second Pakistani to score double-ton in SL

Shafique has become just the second Pakistani batter to have scored a double-century in Tests in Sri Lanka. His compatriot Shakeel was the first to record this feat. He smashed an unbeaten 208(361) in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka, earlier this month.

Another half-century for Shakeel

Shakeel once again rose to the occasion, this time in the 2nd Test. The double-centurion in Galle, Shakeel continued his phenomenal run and played a 57-run knock in Colombo. In the process, he also shared a 109-run stand with Shafique. Unlike the 1st Test, Shakeel arrived in the middle when Pakistan were cruising on 210/3. The middle-order batter smashed 6 fours.

First-ever batter with this feat in Tests

Shakeel has become the first-ever batter with 50+ scores in each of his first seven Tests (76 vs England, 63 and 94 vs England, 53 vs England, 55* vs New Zealand, 125* vs New Zealand, 208* vs SL, and 57 vs SL).

Second Test ton for Salman

Salman came in and played a good hand, heading to tea on an unbeaten 29. Runs kept flowing as Shafique slammed his maiden double-century and Salman played his shots. After Shafique's dismissal, Salman and Rizwan took over. Salman got to his second Test hundred with a four. He returned unbeaten on 132 off 154 balls (15 fours and 1 six).

Concussion substitute Mohammed Rizwan grabs the opportunity

Pakistan used a concussion substitute for the first time in Tests after Sarfaraz got ruled out for the remainder of the match. The former Pakistan skipper survived a blow on his head by a bouncer from Asitha Fernando. Although Sarfaraz batted for a few more overs, he walked off eventually. Concussion substitute Rizwan, who replaced Sarfaraz, added an unbeaten 50(67).

Pakistan win a historic series

Pakistan haven't lost a Test series on Sri Lankan soil in nearly a decade. The visitors were routed 2-0 in the 2014 series. Pakistan bounced back a year later with a 2-1 series win, while the series in 2022 got drawn 1-1. This is just the second instance of Pakistan white-washing the Lankans in an away Test series, the first being in 1994.

