SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Agha Salman slams a ton

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 26, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

Pakistan batter Agha Salman has slammed a superb century on Day 3 of the second Test versus Sri Lanka in Colombo (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan batter Agha Salman has slammed a superb century on Day 3 of the second Test versus Sri Lanka in Colombo. Salman came to the crease when Pakistan saw Sarafaraz Ahmed retire hurt. He added a solid partnership alongside double-centurion Abdullah Shafique. Salman has also shared another massive stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ended Day 3 on 563/5, leading SL by 397 runs.

A positive knock from the blade of Salman

Salman came in and played a good hand, heading to tea on an unbeaten 29. He got to his fifty in the seventh over post-the tea session. Runs kept flowing as Shafique slammed his maiden double-century and Salman played his shots. After Shafique's dismissal, Salman and Rizwan took over. Salman got to his hundred with a four. He ripped apart Dilshan Madushanka.

A glimpse of his stats

Salman has registered his best score in Tests (132*). Alongside Rizwan, he has added a 95*-run stand to end the day on a strong note. His runs came off 148 balls (4s: 15, 6s: 1). Salman has now raced to 668 runs from nine matches at 47.71. Besides his two tons, he also owns four fifties. Versus SL, he owns 304 runs at 60.80.

A dominating day for Pakistan

Pakistan started the day, 21 adrift of Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 166. Pakistan dominated the day and have a whopping lead of 397 runs. Shafique was the star of the show with a knock of 201. Not to forget the impact Saud Shakeel made with his score of 57. Rizwan (37*) has supported Salman well. For SL, Prabath Jayasuriya claimed two wickets today.

