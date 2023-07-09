Sports

Sri Lanka sink Netherlands, win the 2023 CWC Qualifiers: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 09, 2023 | 07:09 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka remained unbeaten in the ICC 2023 World Cup Qualifiers (Photo credit: Twitter//@ICC)

Sri Lanka thrashed toothless Netherlands to win the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club ground. Lanka were brilliant with the ball as they outclassed the Dutch completely in the finals. Chasing 234, the Netherlands innings folded for 105 as SL registered a 128-run victory. Notably, SL remained undefeated in the entire tournament. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Netherlands started well against SL as they claimed quick wickets and never allowed the Lankan batter to settle. However, Arachchige played a valiant knock along with Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka to help SL post 233. In reply, Netherlands fell like a pack of cards against SL bowlers. Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped nine wickets together to fold SL for 105.

Maiden ODI fifty from Arachchige

SL all-rounder Arachchige showed tremendous character and grit to help SL rally toward a respectable total of 250. The youngster slammed his maiden fifty in this format only in his second ODI outing. Arachchige smoked 57 runs off 71 deliveries and stitched two crucial partnerships with ﻿Mendis and Asalanka, taking SL beyond the 200-run mark. This was his 13th List A fifty.

A terrific bowling display from Netherlands

Netherlands are the only team who have challenged SL in the ongoing ICC Qualifiers. They posed a major threat in the last match. Here again, the Dutch have skittled out SL for only 233. Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh, and Saqib Zulfiqar bowled exceptionally well to scalp two wickets each. Meanwhile, Aryan Dutt claimed 1/51 and the other dismissal was a run-out.

Madhushanka makes full use of the new ball

Madhushanka proved his worth as he scalped three early wickets to push the Netherlands on the back foot in this tricky chase. He removed the in-form Vikramjit Singh early on, before delivering a ripper against Wesley Barresi. A full delivery on the off-stump swerved back in to knock over the middle stump. Lastly, he trapped Noah Croes right in front of the stumps.

Another four-wicket haul for Theekshana

SL tweaker Theekshana was the spick of the bowlers as he ran through the Dutch batting order claiming 4/31 from his 6.3 overs. He scalped the wickets of Max O'Dowd, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, and Aryan Dutt. Notably, this is his third consecutive four-fer in this tournament. He finished the tournament with 21 wickets. Overall, he has scalped 36 wickets in 22 ODIs.

Sri Lanka finish the Qualifiers unscathed

Lanka were on fire right from the start as they didn't suffer a single defeat in the Qualifiers. They topped Group B with four wins and also won the subsequent three games in the Super Sixes. They topped the Super Sixes standings with 10 points and an NNR of +1.600. Netherlands and Scotland finished second and third respectively with six points each.

Key numbers for Mendis and Nissanka

Mendis scored 43 from 52 balls, slamming five fours and a six. He has now raced to 2,945 runs at 31.32. Nissanka scored 23 runs for SL upfront. He now has 1,264 runs at an average of 40.77.

