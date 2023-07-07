Sports

Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement decision after meeting Bangladesh PM: Details

Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement decision after meeting Bangladesh PM: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 07, 2023 | 06:46 pm 1 min read

Tamim Iqbal has reversed his retirement decision in a single day(Image credit: ICC)

In a shocking turn of events, veteran Bangladeshi cricketer Tamim Iqbal has decided to withdraw his retirement from international cricket. Tamim on Thursday, announced his retirement from international cricket after a lean patch and a spell of serious injury concerns. However, he has decided to take back his retirement plea after meeting the Bangladesh PM and will continue to represent Bangladesh. Here's more.

Bangladesh PM convinces Tamim to withdraw retirement

Tamim announced his retirement on Thursday and then he flew from Chattogram to Dhaka. The veteran was invited by the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a meeting. Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza was also present in the meeting along with BCB president Nazmul Hassan and they convinced him to continue playing for Bangladesh. Hence he has withdrawn his retirement from international cricket.

Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in ODIs

Tamim is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in ODIs with 8,313 runs in 241 games at 36.62 (100s: 14, 50s: 56). His tally of 5,134 runs in 70 Tests at 38.89 is only second to Mushfiqur Rahim (5,553) among Bangladesh batters (100s: 10, 50s: 31). With 1,758 in 78 games at 24.08, Tamim is Bangladesh's third-highest run-getter in T20Is (50s: 7, 100: 1).

Share this timeline