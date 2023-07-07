Sports

Duleep Trophy semis: Vijaykumar Vyshak's fifer puts SZone on top

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 07, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

Mayank Agarwal is unbeaten on 15 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

South Zone are firmly on top of North Zone in the ongoing second semi-final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy. The Hanuma Vihari-led side needs 194 more runs to win on the final day with all 10 wickets in hand. Meanwhile, Vijaykumar Vyshak was the star of Day 3 as he claimed a fifer. His brilliance meant NZone were folded for 211. Here is more.

How did Day 3 pan out?

North Zone, who had a narrow three-run lead in the first innings, resumed at their overnight score of 51/2. Vidhwath Kaverappa struck soon as Ankit Kalsi (29) was the first casualty of the day. While Prabhsimran Singh scored a fifty, the remaining batters could contribute much thanks to Vyshak. Chasing 215 to win, SZone were 21/0 at stumps on Day 3.

Second fifer for Vijaykumar Vyshak

Vyshak, who claimed just one wicket in the first innings, drew the first blood in his second outing, dismissing opener Dhruv Shorey for five. His remaining four wickets came on Day 3 as he got the better of Prabhsimran Singh (63), Nishant Sindhu (15), skipper Jayant Yadav (1), and Pulkit Narang (0). This was his second fifer in 11 First-Class games.

Fifty for Prabhsimran

NZone's total would have been even lower had Prabhsimran not contributed with a fifty. The wicketkeeper-batter backed his fiery 52-ball 49 from the first innings with another important knock, 63 off 93 balls. It was his third fifty in 13 FC games as the tally also includes as many centuries. Besides him, Harshit Rana contributed with a quick-fire 38 off 35 balls.

SZone's chase so far

Meanwhile, SZone have gotten off to a positive start with openers Mayank Agarwal (15*)and Sai Sudharsan (5*) taking the team's score to 21/0 at stumps. Notably, a major part of the day's play got washed out due to rain.

