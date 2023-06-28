Sports

Duleep Trophy: Ton-up Dhruv Shorey guides North Zone to 306/6

Written by Parth Dhall June 28, 2023 | 07:06 pm 2 min read

Dhruv Shorey slammed his 11th FC ton

North Zone compiled 306/6 against North East Zone on Day 1 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A quickfire century from Dhruv Shorey set the tone for their innings, while Nishant Sindhu and Pulkit Narang took the baton in the final session. The duo returned unbeaten at stumps (87 overs). Pheiroijam Jotin and L Kishan Singha took two wickets each.

A fine knock from Shorey

NZONE openers Shorey and Prashant Chopra added 80 runs after NEZONE elected to field. However, the former and Ankit Kalsi departed in quick succession. Shorey then added crucial runs with Ankit Kalsi before taking NZONE past 200. The senior opener reached three figures shortly after the lunch break. Kishan Singha dismissed Shorey (135) in the final session. Shorey smashed 22 fours.

11th FC ton for Shorey

Shorey now has 11 centuries in First-Class cricket. Standing in his 51st FC match, the right-handed batter has gone past 3,800 runs in the format. Shorey averages over 55 and has 16 half-centuries in red-ball cricket. He is coming off an incredible Ranji Trophy season (2022/23) where he slammed 859 runs at an average of 95.44. He was Delhi's highest run-scorer in the season.

Sindhu and Narang rescue NZONE after Shorey's departure

Along with Amit Kumar, Shorey took North Zone from 162/4 to 242/4. However, North Zone lost Shorey at a crucial stage. Two balls later, skipper Jayant Yadav departed. However, Sindhu (76*) and Narang (23*) propelled their side past 300 toward the day's end.

What about the bowlers?

Left-arm spinner Singha was the pick of North Ease Zone's bowlers on Day 1. He took two wickets for 48 runs in 12 overs, including a couple of maidens. Pacer Jotin also took two wickets and gave away 53 runs in 19 overs, including a total of seven maidens. Dippu Sangma and Imliwati Lemtur took one wicket apiece.

