CWC Qualifiers: Sadeera Samarawickrama hammers his highest ODI score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 25, 2023 | 03:37 pm 1 min read

Sadeera Samarawickrama played a fiery knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka batter Sadeera Samarawickrama smoked his highest ODI score in Match 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Ireland. He batted with intent and ended up scoring 82 off 86 balls, a knock laced with four boundaries. This was Samarawickrama's third ODI fifty and second in successive innings. He missed out on his maiden hundred. Here are his stats.

A crucial knock from Samarawickrama

After a 48-run opening stand, Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka (20) and Kusal Mendis (0) in consecutive deliveries. Samarawickrama arrived to bat at number four and he rebuilt the innings with veteran opener Dimuth Karunaratne (103), who smoked a ton. They added 168 runs for the third wicket. Samarawickrama eventually fell prey to Gareth Delany in the 36th over.

Highest score in the format

Standing in his 12th ODI, Samarawickrama has raced to 337 runs at an average of 33.7. As mentioned, this was his third half-century in the format. His previous highest score in the format was 73, which came in his preceding innings against United Arab Emirates. His maiden ODI fifty came against England back in 2018, 54 off 48 balls.

