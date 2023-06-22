Sports

Women's Ashes, only Test: Ellyse Perry scores 99 versus England

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 22, 2023 | 11:18 pm 2 min read

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry missed out on a well-deserved century on Day 1 of the one-off Ashes test against England (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry missed out on a well-deserved century on Day 1 of the one-off Ashes test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Perry was looking solid for her third century in the longest format but fell short by a run when Lauren Filer dismissed her. Coming to bat in at number three, Perry added a vital 119-run stand for the third wicket.

Perry and McGrath do well in a century-plus stand

Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield early on before Perry joined hands with Beth Mooney. After Mooney's dismissal, Perry found able support from Tahlia McGrath as the two added 119 runs. Perry and McGrath dominated the afternoon session and found the boundaries when needed. McGrath was dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone before rain intervened. Australia lost two quick scalps once play resumed before Perry also made way.

Perry misses out on a ton

Perry got to 99 with a boundary. She tried to steer the ball down the gully region but it cleared Natalie Sciver-Brunt. In the next ball, she played a similar shot and was caught by Sciver-Brunt, who took a nice catch over her head.

Perry clocks her fourth fifty

Across 18 innings, Perry has raced to 851 runs at an average of 77.36. Her 153-ball 99 was laced with 15 fours. She slammed her fourth fifty. Perry also has two tons in the format. Perry now has 782 runs versus England at 71.09. It was her fifth fifty-flus score versus England. Meanwhile, on English soil, she has scored 364 runs at 72.80.

Perry becomes the first player to play 10 Women's Ashes

Earlier, Perry entered the record books after becoming the first player to feature in 10 Women's Ashes. Notably, the two teams have been clashing in a one-off Test in the Women's Ashes since the 2007/08 edition. In terms of appearances, Perry went past England's Charlotte Edwards, Australia's Alex Blackwell, and England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt, each of whom featured in nine Ashes Tests.

