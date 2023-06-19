Sports

Ashes, 1st Test: Australia (107/3) 174 runs away from win

Written by Parth Dhall June 19, 2023 | 11:40 pm 3 min read

Broad dismissed Warner and Smith during Australia's chase (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 1st Test of the 2023 Ashes at Edgbaston, Birmingham, is evenly poised at the moment. Australia bundled England out for 273 in the second innings on Day 4, receiving a 281-run target in response. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked four wickets each for the Aussies. Meanwhile, Australia finished on 107/3 at stumps, having lost David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steven Smith.

A look at Day 4 summary

England resumed at their overnight score of 28/2 on Day 4. Only Joe Root (46), Harry Brook (46), and Ben Stokes (43) scored over 40 for them. Lyon and Cummins struck regularly as England were folded for 273. Chasing 281, Australian openers Warner and Usman Khawaja added 61 runs before Ollie Robinson dismissed the former. Stuart Broad then got rid of the dangerous Labuschagne.

Another four-fer for Lyon

Lyon was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the first innings, having taken 4/149. He continued his exploits, taking another four-wicket haul in the match. Lyon dismissed four batters for just 80 runs in 24 overs in the second innings. He removed both Root and Brook besides getting rid of Jonny Bairstow (20) and Robinson (27) eventually.

Lyon completes 50 Ashes wickets in England

Veteran Australian spinner Lyon has added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he completed 50 Ashes wickets in England. He accomplished the feat with his first wicket, dismissing Root (46). Lyon, who is standing in his fourth Ashes series in England, has embraced bowling in these conditions. The 35-year-old touched the 50-wicket mark in his 14th Ashes appearance here.

Fifth Aussie spinner to get the feat

Lyon has become just the fifth Australian spinner to complete 50 Ashes wickets in England. He has joined compatriots Shane Warne (129), Clarrie Grimmett (67), Hugh Trumble (67), and Bill O'Reilly (50) on the elite list. West Indies's Lance Gibbs (62) is the only other visiting spinner with 50 or more Test wickets on England soil.

Cummins bounces back!

Australian skipper Cummins, who was wicketless in the 1st innings, led from the front on Day 4. He bounced back after dismissing England opener Ben Duckett in the final session on Day 3. Cummins produced Australia's first breakthrough today by dismissing Ollie Pope with an incredible in-swinging yorker. He then uprooted Stokes and Anderson. Cummins took 4/63 in 18.2 overs.

An incredible partnership record from Broad, Anderson

Broad arrived in the middle after England were tottering on 229/8 in the second session. He added crucial runs with both Robinson and Anderson (12). Notably, Broad returned unbeaten on 10(29). As per Opta, Broad and Anderson now have the highest partnership runs (10th wicket) for England in men's Tests (315). They have overtaken Anderson and Root, who own 309 runs together.

Warner overtakes Virender Sehwag

Warner, who managed just nine in the 1st innings, looked solid on Day 4. He smashed a 57-ball 36 (4 fours) before falling to Robinson. However, the former reached a momentous landmark during the innings. Warner has overtaken Indian legend Virender Sehwag (8,207) in terms of Test runs as an opener. Warner, with 8,208 runs, now occupies the fifth spot overall in this regard.

Broad strikes twice in the final session

Australia started their chase (281) in an emphatic manner. As stated, Warner and Khawaja shared 61 for the opening wicket. While Robinson dismissed Warner, Broad didn't take long to send back Labuschagne. The England seamer then dismissed Smith to tilt the game slightly in England's favor. Khawaja (34*) and night-watchman Scott Boland (13*) will start afresh on Day 5.

