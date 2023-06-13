Sports

The Ashes: Can Stuart Broad end Travis Head's incredible run?

The Ashes: Can Stuart Broad end Travis Head's incredible run?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 13, 2023 | 03:23 pm 3 min read

Stuart Broad has scalped 582 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England are all set to host Australia in the five-match Ashes, starting June 16 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. After winning the WTC Final, Australia will be aiming to continue that momentum in the Ashes. Travis Head will be key to their plans, but it will be interesting to see how he tackles the English seamers, especially Stuart Broad. Here's more.

Broad has dismissed Head thrice in Test cricket

Broad has a decent record against Head in the longest format of the game. The duo have met in 11 innings to date and has dismissed the Australian dasher thrice. The southpaw averages only 21.66 against the English seamer. However, Head has maintained a healthy strike rate of 68.42 while scoring 65 runs from 95 deliveries. Broad has managed 67 dot balls against Head.

A look at their record in England

Head's all three dismissals against Broad in Test cricket have come on English soil. He has faced him in eight innings with an average of only 10.33. Notably, 48 out of 60 deliveries were dot balls from Broad, while Head slammed 31 runs against him.

Right-arm pacers have dismissed Head 32 times

Head has fallen prey to right-arm pacers 32 times in 53 innings. However, he has smashed 1,396 runs against them at an average of 43.62. He has also maintained a good strike rate of 71.81. He has faced 1,302 dot balls and tonked seven sixes.

Broad's record against left-handed batters in Tests

Broad has been a consistent performer for England for many years. He has a decent record against left-handed batters in this format, scalping 179 wickets in 281 innings. He owns an average of 31.43 against the southpaws. Notably, he has scalped the third-highest wickets of left-handed batters in Test cricket. Only Ravichandran Ashwin (241) and James Anderson (212) are ahead of him.

Third-highest wicket-taker against Australia in Test cricket

The veteran pacer has snapped 131 wickets against Australia in 35 Test matches at 29.05. Broad's tally of wickets includes eight fifer and a solitary 10-wicket match haul. He is the third-highest wicket-taker against Australia in Test cricket. Only Ian Botham (148) and Courtney Walsh (135) are ahead of him. Overall, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test with 582 scalps at 27.65.

A look at Head's Test numbers

Head had smashed 548 runs in eight Test matches against England. He owns an average of 42.15 along with a strike rate of 67.99 against them. His tally also includes two centuries and two fifties. Overall, the southpaw has amassed 2,542 runs for Australia in 37 Tests at an impressive average of 47.07. He has slammed six centuries and 13 fifties in this format.

Share this timeline