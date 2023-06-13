Sports

Kylian Mbappe refuses to extend PSG contract beyond 2024: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 13, 2023 | 01:45 pm 2 min read

Mbappe netted 29 goals in 2022-23 Ligue 1 season (Source: Twitter/@KMbappe)

Kylian Mbappe dropped a bombshell on Paris Saint-Germain as he informed the club's hierarchy of his decision to not take up the one-year extension on his contract. He sent a formal letter informing the same. It means the Frenchman will be a free agent after the upcoming season. Several reports suggest that PSG may cash in on him this summer. Here are the details.

Why does this story matter?

Mbappe is one of the best players of this generation. At 24, he has won several accolades for club and country. He is also PSG's all-time top-scorer and a talisman for France. It is a big blow to PSG as they are now planning to cash in on him this summer to get a return on their massive £155m investment.

A look at his contract with PSG

Mbappe has pledged his future with PSG for the upcoming season, but the Frenchman has opted out of the one-year extension which was present in his contract. Therefore, he will be a free agent after the 2023-24 season. It is something that PSG cannot afford after making huge investments. PSG are clear that either Mbappe signs the extension or gets sold this summer.

Real Madrid can be a possible destination for Mbappe

Real Madrid have shown interest in Mbappe in the past, but with this news, it is a massive opportunity for Los Blancos to secure the move. This comes after they parted ways with their talisman, Karim Benzema after 14 years of association. While they looked at Chelsea's Kai Havertz, getting someone like Mbappe will be ideal for the Spanish giants.

A look at his 2022-23 Ligue 1 numbers

Mbappe was on fire throughout the season, having netted 29 goals, he is the highest goal-scorer in the 2022-23 Ligue 1`. He has won the league Golden Boot five times in a row. Jean-Pierre Papin, Carlos Bianchi, and Delio Onnis have also won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot five times. Mbappe's exceptional performances guided PSG to their 11th Ligue 1 honor.

PSG's all-time top goal-scorer

After joining the club in 2018, Mbappe has grown in stature. He has netted 212 goals for PSG in 260 appearances across all competitions. He is the all-time top-scorer for the club, having surpassed Edinson Cavani, who has scored 200 goals and is in second position. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is third with 156 goals. Mbappe is also PSG's Ligue 1 top-scorer with 148 goals.

