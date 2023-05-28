Sports

Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with this major record

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 28, 2023, 03:41 am 2 min read

Messi has raced to 496 career goals in Europe's top five leagues (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Football superstar Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain win a record 11th Ligue 1 title after scoring in the 1-1 draw versus Strasbourg on matchday 37. With this goal, Messi has raced to 496 career goals in Europe's top five leagues, steering clear of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who clocked 495. Messi is now the top scorer in Europe's top five leagues.

Breaking down Messi's club career league goals

Messi slammed a record 474 goals in 520 La Liga games for Spanish giants Barcelona. It's the highest in La Liga history. And now, he got to his 22nd league goal for PSG, since joining the French champions in the summer of 2021. Messi netted his 16th Ligue 1 goal this season, having scored six in 2021-22.

Ronaldo amassed 495 career goals in top 5 European leagues

Goal-machine Ronaldo went on to score 495 career league goals in Europe (top five leagues). He smashed 103 goals for Manchester United in the Premier League across two spells. Ronaldo is the second-highest scorer in La Liga, having scored 311 times for Real Madrid. He also netted 81 Serie A goals for Juventus.

32 goals and 34 assists for Messi at PSG

Messi scored his 16th goal in the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. He also has 16 assists to take his tally to 32 in terms of goal involvement. Overall in Ligue 1, Messi has managed 22 goals and 30 assists. In 74 games in all competitions for PSG, Messi has bagged 32 goals. Meanwhile, his assists tally reads 34.

43 career honors for Messi

Messi won a record 35 club career honors with Barcelona. Liga: 10, Spanish Super Cup: 8, Copa del Rey: 7, Champions League: 4, Club World Cup: 3, and European Super Cup: 3. He has won three honors with PSG, besides FIFA World Youth Championship, 2005 with Argentina U20, 2008 Olympic gold with Argentina U23, and three titles with Argentina, including the FIFA World Cup.

