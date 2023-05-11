Sports

Inter beat Milan in Champions League semi-final, 1st leg: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2023, 02:27 am 1 min read

Inter striker Dzeko became the second-oldest player to score in the semis of the Champions League (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Inter enjoyed a convincing 2-0 win over arch-rivals and neighbors AC Milan in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg tie at the San Siro. Inter started the game strongly and went 2-0 ahead inside 11 minutes. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for Inter. Milan lacked ideas and will be relieved the difference is of two goals and not more. Here are the stats.

Inter claim their maiden European win over Milan

As per Opta, Inter claimed their maiden European win over Milan, who were unbeaten in the previous four meetings (D2 W2). Milan and Inter met for the fourth time in 2022-23 across competitions. Inter have won three successive games (L1). For the third successive game, Milan have failed to score against Inter, conceding six goals.

Dzeko becomes the second-oldest to score in UCL semis

As per Opta, at 37 years and 54 days, Inter striker Dzeko became the second-oldest player to score in the semis of the Champions League after Ryan Giggs for Manchester United (37 years and 148 days) in 2011. Dzeko has become the 11th player to score for two different teams in the Champions League/European Cup semis. Dzeko now has 29 Champions League career goals.