Sports

Erling Haaland becomes fastest to 35 Champions League goals: Stats

Erling Haaland becomes fastest to 35 Champions League goals: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2023, 02:13 pm 2 min read

Playing his 27th Champions League match, Haaland has raced to 35 goals

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has entered the record books in the UEFA Champions League after scoring against Bayern Munich in their quarter-finals second-leg clash. Haaland, who missed a penalty in the first half, handed City the lead in the 57th minute. With his strike, he has now become the fastest to 35 Champions League goals. Here are the stats.

Haaland breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's record

Playing his 27th Champions League match, Haaland has raced to 35 goals. He broke the record of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took 42 games to reach the figure. Kylian Mbappe (54 games), Lionel Messi (55 games), and Robert Lewandowski (56 games) follow suit. Haaland has equaled Edinson Cavani in terms of Champions League goals (35). He also steered clear of Gerd Muller (34).

Breaking down Haaland's 35 Champions League goals

Haaland scored eight goals in six appearances for Red Bull Salzburg. He scored another 15 Champions League goals in 13 games for Borussia Dortmund. In the 2022-23 season, he has netted 12 goals in eight appearances for Manchester City.

Do you know?

As per Squawka, by scoring 12 goals in the Champions League 2022-23 season, Haaland has equaled Ruud van Nistelrooy for the joint-highest goals by a Premier League player in a single UCL campaign. Meanwhile, Haaland has scored 48 goals for City this season (across competitions).

How did the second leg pan out?

Haaland found the top corner to cap off a swift counter-attack, seconds after Ederson had saved Kingsley Coman's shot. Haaland had earlier blazed over a penalty after a Dayot Upamecano handball. Upamecano was shown a red card early in the game, but it was overturned because Haaland was offside. Joshua Kimmich scored an 83rd-minute penalty for Bayern after a handball decision against Manuel Akanji.

City win 4-1 on aggregate

In the first leg, Manchester City humbled Bayern 3-0 at the Etihad. Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Haaland scored for City, who had more zip in an end-to-end contest. Bayern had numerous chances in the second leg but managed a 1-1 draw.