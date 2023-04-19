Sports

Chelsea exit Champions League with these unwanted records: Details here

Chelsea exit Champions League with these unwanted records: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 19, 2023, 11:32 am 2 min read

Real handed Chelsea a 4-0 defeat on aggregate (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Chelsea have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season following a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals second-leg tie at Stamford Bridge. Real handed Chelsea a 4-0 defeat on aggregate. Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard lost his fourth successive game in charge. Chelsea have scripted several unwanted records with another telling defeat. We present the key stats.

First manager in Chelsea's 118-year history to script this record

Lampard, who replaced Graham Potter, has become the first Chelsea manager in the club's 118-year history to lose his first four games in charge. Under Lampard, Chelsea lost 0-1 against Wolves in the Premier League before going down 0-2 versus Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals first-leg tie. Over the weekend, Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton before this 2-0 loss.

Four successive defeats for the first time since November 1993

As per Opta, Chelsea have lost four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since November 1993. Chelsea have also failed to score in 18+ different matches in a season for the first time since 1980-81 (21). Since a 3-1 win over Leicester City on March 11 in the Premier League, Chelsea are winless in seven successive games, scoring thrice.

Real Madrid claim these records

Real have reached the semis of the Champions League for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has reached the semi-finals with Real in each of his four seasons at the club (2013-14, 2014-15, 2021-22, and 2022-23). He has won the trophy twice.Real are now the first side to win multiple away games against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Real overcome Chelsea

Chelsea missed a couple of presentable chances through N'Gole Kante and Marc Cucurella before Real made them pay. A lightning counter attack led by Vinicius Junior ended with Rodrygo putting Real 3-0 ahead (aggregate) with a close-range finish just before the hour. The Brazilian forward then scored the second after brilliant work by Federico Valverde with 10 minutes left.