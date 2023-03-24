Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on record-breaking 197th international appearance: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 24, 2023, 03:28 am 2 min read

Ronaldo has now set a new record, clocking his 197th men's international appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal humbled Liechtenstein 4-0 in their Group J UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match. Ronaldo has now set a new record, clocking his 197th men's international appearance. Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003 and has since scored a record 120 goals in men's international football. Here are further details.

Ronaldo steers clear of Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa

Ronaldo has steered clear of Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa (196 caps). Notably, Ronaldo equaled Bader's record at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in the quarter-final stage.

Ronaldo is the first player to score 100 competitive goals

As per Squawka, Ronaldo is the first player to score 100 competitive goals in men's international football. Ronaldo has now scored for Portugal in each of the last 20 years. He has managed 10-plus goals in a year on five occasions during these 20 years. Ronaldo has gone 22 goals clear of Lionel Messi, who has the second-best tally (98) among active players.

Ronaldo holds these international football records as well

Ronaldo has recorded the most appearances in European Championship finals (5). He has scored the most goals in European Championship finals (14). He has scored most Euro and World Cup final goals combined (22). He is also the first player to score 10 hat-tricks in men's international football. In Qatar last year, he became the first man to score in five World Cups.

Dominant Portugal win big

Joao Cancelo handed Portugal the lead in the 8th minute. Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva doubled the advantage shortly after the restart with a low effort into the bottom corner. Ronaldo joined the party with a second-half penalty before finding the top corner with a free-kick. Portugal had 35 attempts, including 11 shots on target and clocked 83% ball possession.