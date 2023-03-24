Sports

Harry Kane becomes England's all-time top goalscorer: Key stats

England football team captain Harry Kane has steered clear of Wayne Rooney to become his nation's top scorer. Kane achieved the milestone in England's opening Group C match of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers versus Italy. Kane has raced to 54 goals for England, breaking the tie with Rooney, who managed 53. England beat Italy 2-1 to start on a winning note.

Kane holds these records for England

As per Opta, Kane holds the England men's record for goals scored (54), goals as captain (46), goals via penalties (18), goals in a single year (16 in 2021), and goals in major tournaments (12).

Breaking down Kane's 54 England goals

Kane has smashed 16 UEFA Euro qualifying goals with tonight's penalty. He also has 17 goals at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. At the European Championships, Kane has amassed four goals. Meanwhile, he has smashed eight goals at the FIFA World Cup. He has scored six goals in international friendly matches and 3 at UEFA Nations League.

England beat Italy 2-1

Bukayo Saka's deep ball from a setpiece found Kane in acres of space but the latter's shot was blocked. Declan Rice was the quickest to react and score. Kane hammered in a penalty before Jack Grealish missed a glorious chance. Italy pulled one goal back as England were lethargic in the second half. Luke Shaw was sent off in the 80th minute for England.

Congrats Harry!

Congratulations to @HKane on becoming @England’s all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick 🤣. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mX7M8S8al3 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 23, 2023