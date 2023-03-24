Sports

Lionel Messi becomes 2nd player with 800 career goals: Stats

Messi only behind Ronaldo in terms of most goals

Lionel Messi added another feather to this already-illustrious hat as he has become only the second player after rival Cristiano Ronaldo to complete 800 career goals. He accomplished the milestone with a goal in Argentina's 2-0 friendly win over Panama. Notably, it was Argentina's maiden outing in international football since lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 title last December Here's more.

Messi is only behind Ronaldo

Notably, Messi accomplished the 800-goal mark in his 1,1017th appearance in professional football. The tally includes 701 goals for clubs and 99 for Argentina. Ronaldo, who has netted 830 goals so far, is the only player ahead of the Argentina skipper in terms of more goals. 120 of these goals have been recorded while representing his national team Portugal.

Messi has scored in 18 successive calendar years for Argentina

Messi made his Argentina senior-team debut back in 2005. He scored his first goal a year later. From 2006 to 2023, Messi has scored for Argentina in every single calendar year (18 years). His best campaign was the FIFA World Cup winning one in 2022. Messi smashed 18 goals. Notably, Messi has scored 10-plus goals in two calendar years for Argentina (12 in 2012).

Breaking down Messi's goals tally for Argentina

In 52 friendly matches, Messi has smashed 45 goals, including the latest one versus Panama. He has scored 13 goals in 34 Copa America matches. At the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Messi has smashed 28 goals in 60 games. Meanwhile, in 26 FIFA World Cup games, Messi has 13 goals under his belt.

Messi has scored against 36 different nations

Messi has scored his international goals against 36 different nations. He has four against Panama. Notably, his best return has come against Bolivia (8). He also has six goals each versus Ecuador and Uruguay (6).

Messi's club career in numbers

Messi has smashed 701 club career goals. He is the second player to do so after Ronaldo. Messi played 778 matches for Barcelona, managing a record 672 goals. After having joined PSG in the summer of 2021, Messi has managed 29 goals for the club. He scored 11 goals in 34 matches last season and a further 18 from 31 games in 2022-23.

300 assists for Messi in his club career

Earlier this month, Messi registered his 300th club career assist. Messi has 31 assists for PSG in all competitions, including 27 in Ligue 1. Former Barcelona ace Messi had managed a staggering 269 assists for the Spanish club (highest).