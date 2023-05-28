Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Leicester and Leeds get relegated; Everton survive

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 28, 2023, 11:01 pm

Leicester earned a 2-1 win against West Ham but bit the dust

Leicester City and Leeds United have been relegated to the Championship after falling short on matchday 38 of the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. In a three-way battle for survival, Leeds went down after losing to Tottenham Hotspur 4-1. Everton, who beat Bournemouth 1-0 at home, survived. Leicester earned a 2-1 win against West Ham but bit the dust. Here's more.

Who needed what to survive on matchday 38?

Southampton were already relegated earlier and two between Everton, Leeds, and Leicester were in the mix to join them. Everton needed to win at any cost as Leicester had to make sure they win and Everton don't. For Leeds to survive, they needed to win, besides hoping for a defeat for Everton and Leicester dropping points.

Premier League table: Bottom-placed sides

Southampton claimed a 4-4 draw against Liverpool but finished last with 25 points from 38 games. Leeds finished 19th with 31 points, suffering their 21st defeat of the season. Everton finished 17th with 36 points, claiming their eighth win of the season. Leicester, who fought hard for a 2-1 win, left it too late, finishing two points behind Everton.

Saints held by Liverpool in a 4-4 affair

Southampton will head to the Championship with a positive result after drawing 4-4 against Liverpool. In a frantic contest, Southampton came from behind to gain a 4-2 lead before two goals in the space of a minute saw the Reds force a draw.

Contrasting records for Everton and Leicester

As per Squawka, the 2023-24 season will be Everton's 69th consecutive campaign in the English top-flight. Arsenal are the only club in the competition's history with a longer streak. Only four teams in English football have been promoted to the top-flight, won the league and then got relegated within 10 seasons. Liverpool (1896-1904), Ipswich Town (1960-64), Blackburn Rovers (1991-99), and Leicester City (2013-2023).