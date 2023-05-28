Sports

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Monaco GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 28, 2023, 09:12 pm 3 min read

Verstappen claimed his 83rd podium and a sixth successive one this season

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. Rain impacted the race as several cars spun off. Mercedes's George Russell hit Sergio Perez, who was rejoining the track. Meanwhile, there was contact between Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll, and Sargeant on the first lap. Hulkenberg was penalized as Sainz and Perez damaged front wings. Here's more.

83rd podium and 39th race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 83rd podium and a sixth successive one this season. He also claimed his 39th race win and a fourth this season after the Bahrain GP, Australian GP, and Miami GP respectively. Verstappen has also won his second Monaco GP (also in 2021). He finished third here in 2022. Meanwhile, Verstappen has claimed four wins and two second-placed finishes this season.

Fernando Alonso finishes second, equals Raikkonen's podium record

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso took second place. It's his maiden second-place finish in 2023 and a fifth podium. Before this, Alonso secured four third-place finishes this season. He finished third in Bahrain, Jeddah, Australia, and Miami before this race. In between, Alonso settled for fourth in Baku. Alonso now has 103 podiums in his career, equaling Kimi Raikkonen (103).

Ocon helps Alpine seal their maiden podium this season

Alpine sealed their maiden podium finish this season with Esteban Ocon taking the third place. Alpine also saw Pierre Gasly finish seventh. Ocon has claimed his second career podium finish. He had earlier won the Hungarian GP in 2021, handing Alpine their maiden race win.

Monaco GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 3) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 5) George Russell (Mercedes) 6) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 7) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 8) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 9) Lando Norris (McLaren) 10) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Mercedes among the points; Ferrari's decision questionable

A rain-affected Monaco GP saw Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell finish in the top 5. Hamilton couldn't close on Ocon, who drove well. Meanwhile, questions arrive for Ferrari who delayed their pit stops a lap longer than Verstappen and Alonso. Leclerc and Sainz dropped down to sixth and eighth. Earlier, Ferrari pitted Sainz against his wishes. It cost him the chance to pass Ocon.

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the F1 season with 144 points from six races. Sergio Perez, who finished 17th, is second on 105. An in-form Alonso is placed third, having claimed 93 points. Hamilton follows suit with 69 points. In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 249 points. Aston Martin are second (120 points) and are placed above Mercedes (119 points).

Rain looms over Monaco; Perez suffers

The rain in Monaco started lightly on lap 51 and intensified slowly over the next few laps. Decision-making in terms of tire choices became difficult. Earlier, Perez hit the back of Magnussen and broke his front wing. He also crashed during the rain late in the race and was forced to make five pit stops.