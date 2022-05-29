Sports

F1, Sergio Perez wins the Monaco GP: Records broken

F1, Sergio Perez wins the Monaco GP: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2022, 10:00 pm 1 min read

Perez has won the Monaco GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Red Bull's Sergio Perez has won the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and team-mate Max Verstappen. This is Perez's maiden win in the Formula 1 2022 season. This was also his fourth podium finish in 2022. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will be disappointed after finishing fourth, having sealed the pole position. Meanwhile, Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton finished eighth.

Stats 65th podium finish for Verstappen; 2nd race win for Perez

Verstappen (3rd) claimed his 65th podium finish. Last season, Verstappen had finished first at the Monaco GP. Carlos Sainz claimed a second successive second-place finish in Monaco. This was his 10th podium finish. Perez had finished fourth here in 2021. He claimed his maiden win in Monaco. Overall, Perez now has two race wins in his career. He also claimed his 18th podium finish.

Mercedes Russell maintains consistency; Hamilton finishes 8th

Mercedes driver Russell has finished in the top five at every race this season. He finished fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, fifth in Miami, and third in Spain. Meanwhile, seven-time F1 champion Hamilton was among the points. His finishes this season reads as 3rd, 10th, 4th, 13th, 6th, 5th, and 8th.