Inter Milan secure Champions League berth: Their season in numbers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 28, 2023, 06:55 pm 3 min read

Inter Milan edged Atalanta 3-2 in a thriller as they secured their UEFA Champions League berth for 2023-24 ahead of the big final against Manchester City next month. The Nerazzurri recently also bagged the Coppa Italia trophy by beating Fiorentina in the final. However, this time goals from Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella, and Lautaro Martinez helped Inter beat Atalanta. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

Inter started brilliantly with two goals in the first three minutes from Lukaku and Barella. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the third but it was adjudged offside. However, Atalanta pulled one back through Mario Pasalic before going into half-time. Inter's attacking approach in the second half saw Lautaro find the net in the 77th minute. Andre Onana conceded an own goal to spice things up.

A positive season for Inter

Inter are in a good space under the tutelage of Simone Inzaghi. He guided them to the Coppa Italia title and secured a UCL berth for the next season. They can win the Champions League 2022-23 by beating City. The Nerazzurri have bagged the Supercoppa Italiana by beating arch-rivals AC Milan earlier this season. They are momentarily second in the Serie A.

Inter scripted this unique record in Serie A

Inter Milan took an early lead in the game and scored twice in the first three minutes. As per Opta, Inter have scored twice in the first three minutes in a Serie A clash for the first time since January 5, 1941, against AS Roma. In that match, Italian midfielder Enrico Candiani and Italian-Argentine striker Attilio Demaria scored for the Nerazzurri.

Lautaro's exceptional numbers in the 2022-23 season

As per Opta, Lautaro became the fourth player in Europe's top five leagues to score more than 20 goals in the last two seasons. He joins Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappe in the list. In Serie A, he has slammed 21 goals and six assists. He scored thrice in the Coppa Italia and UCL respectively. He also scored once in the Supercoppa.

Lautaro recently completed 100 goals for Inter

The Argentine became the ninth Inter player to complete the landmark of 100 goals for Inter Milan. Lautaro's goal in this game takes his tally to 102 goals for Inter in 236 appearances. In the 2022-23 season, he has netted 28 goals in all competitions. This is his best outcome in a season for the Nerazzurri, surpassing 25 goals in the 2020-21 season.

Here are the top performers for Inter this season

Lautaro has netted 21 goals and is the second-highest goalscorer in the Serie A. He has also provided six assists. Lukaku has slammed home 10 goals in the league along with five assists. Barella has been exceptional in midfield with six goals and as many assists in the Serie A. Calhanoglu averages 2.1 key passes per match, besides scoring three goals and six assists.

Inter are second in Serie A 2022-23

Inter are second in the Serie A points table with 69 points from 37 games. They are momentarily second in the standings behind winners Napoli, who have 86 points. Lazio with 68 points trails Inter in the third position. They have a game in hand and may overtake the Nerazzurri. Milan complete the top four. The Rossoneri have accumulated 64 points from 36 matches.