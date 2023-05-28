Sports

Deepak Chahar has dismissed Shubman Gill thrice in IPL: Stats

Shubman Gill has slammed 851 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The high-voltage final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this affair on Sunday, May 28 (7:30pm). Deepak Chahar and Shubman Gill are two of the players to watch out for and their tussle would be enticing. Here we decode their rivalry.

How the two have fared against each other?

Chahar and Gill are bound to tackle each other as both players open the proceedings in their respective departments. The CSK pacer has dominated the past battles between the two as he has dismissed Gill thrice in eight IPL meetings. One of these dismissals came in the first Qualifier a few days back. Meanwhile, Gill's strike rate in this battle reads 131.91.

Their numbers in powerplay

Chahar is known to swing the new ball as he has snapped 53 powerplay wickets in the IPL. In IPL 2023, the pacer has 10 powerplay wickets in nine games (ER: 8.16). Meanwhile, Gill has smoked 1,202 IPL runs in this phase at a decent strike rate of 126.79. In IPL 2023, the batter has clobbered 320 runs within field restrictions, striking at 146.11.

Gill's returns against CSK

Gill, who has been on a roll this season, has fared decently against the Super Kings. In 12 outings against them, he has hammered 301 runs at an average of 27.36. While the tally includes three fifties, his strike rate reads 126.47. Meanwhile, Chahar has two wickets in as many outings against the Titans with his economy being 7.25.

Gill's dominance in Ahmedabad

As the final will be played in Ahmedabad, Gill would be high on confidence. In eight outings in IPL 2023 here, he has hammered 533 runs at 76.14. The tally includes three fifties and two tons. Moreover, his strike rate reads 171.38 in this regard. The star opener mustered a 60-ball 129 versus Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier here a few days back.

Here are their overall IPL numbers

Gill is leading the Orange Cap race this season with 851 runs in 16 innings at 60.78. Overall, the batter has amassed 2,751 runs from 90 IPL games at 37.68. Meanwhile, Chahar, who missed several games this season due to fitness issues, has raced to 12 wickets in nine games (ER: 8.63). His overall tally reads 71 wickets in 72 matches (ER: 7.90).

