Ruturaj Gaikwad owns four fifties versus GT: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 28, 2023, 09:59 am 2 min read

Gaikwad is CSK's second-highest run-getter in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The high-voltage final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 sees the battle between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host this affair on May 28 (7:30pm). Eyes will be on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has enjoyed a stellar run of form this season. His record against GT is also incredible. Here we decode his stats against the Titans.

Four fifties in four outings versus GT

Gaikwad has crossed the 50-run mark in his all four outings versus the Titans. He has precisely tackled the likes of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan. His tally of 278 runs versus GT is also the highest for any batter. The opener's average and strike rate in this regard read 69.50 and 145.54, respectively. 92 is Gaikwad's highest score in this regard.

His numbers versus key GT bowlers

Though Shami is yet to dismiss Gaikwad, he has conceded just 46 runs off 66 balls against him. Rashid has dismissed the batter twice in six IPL meetings. However, Gaikwad's strike rate against him reads 147.36. He has also tackled Hardik Pandya well, amassing 27 runs off 16 balls against him without getting dismissed. His strike rate versus Joshua Little reads 287.50.

Gaikwad's stellar run in IPL 2023

Gaikwad has been instrumental to CSK's successful run this season. He has compiled 564 runs in 15 matches, averaging 43.38. The batter has accumulated four fifties in IPL 2023. Among CSK batters, only his opening partner Devon Conway (625) has hammered more runs. However, Gaikwad owns a batter strike rate of 146.87 in comparison to Conway's 137.06.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Gaikwad has now raced to 1,771 runs in 51 IPL matches at 39.36. He has slammed 14 fifties and a ton. No other CSK batter has hammered even 1,100 runs since Gaikwad's IPL debut in 2020. The star opener clinched the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 for scoring 635 runs. Notably, he scored a 50-ball 92 in his only IPL outing in Ahmedabad.