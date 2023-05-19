Sports

Deepak Chahar vs Prithvi Shaw in IPL: Decoding the stats

Deepak Chahar vs Prithvi Shaw in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 19, 2023, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Deepak Chahar has dismissed Prithvi Shaw six times in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals take on each other in their respective last league game of the 2023 Indian Premier League. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture on May 20. While DC have been eliminated from the playoff race, CSK need a win to secure a final-four berth. ﻿Deepak Chahar's battle with Prithvi Shaw would be enticing. Here are the stats.

Chahar's dominance against Shaw

As both Chahar and Shaw open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. The former has dominated this battle in the past, dismissing Shaw six times in nine IPL outings. No other bowler has dismissed the DC opener even five times. Meanwhile, Shaw has accumulated 80 runs off 64 balls against the CSK pace spearhead.

Their numbers in powerplay

Chahar is known to swing the new ball as he has snapped 50 powerplay wickets in the IPL. In IPL 2023, the pacer has seven powerplay wickets in as many games (ER: 8.61). Six of Shaw's seven dismissals this season have come inside powerplay as the young opener has been struggling. However, his overall IPL strike rate in this phase is 145.92.

Shaw owns three fifties versus CSK

Against CSK, Shaw has smothered 273 runs in 10 games at a brilliant strike rate of 153.37. The tally includes three fifties. Meanwhile, Chahar has also fared decently against the Capitals, accumulating 11 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 8.27. The star pacer claimed 2/28 in three overs against the Delhi-based team earlier this season. Shaw did not play that game.

Shaw's struggles this season.

Shaw was dropped from the DC line-up after a string of low scores in the first half of the season. DC's previous game against PBKS marked his comeback as he scored a 38-ball 54. That was his first fifty of the season as he has raced to 101 runs in seven games. Overall, he owns 1,689 runs in 70 IPL games (SR: 146.23.).

Chahar's campaign in IPL 2023

While Shaw was dropped due to poor form, Chahar has missed some games this season due to injury issues. All his seven wickets this season have come within powerplay overs. Overall, he has raced to 66 wickets in 70 IPL games, conceding runs at 7.95.