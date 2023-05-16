Sports

Marcus Stoinis slams his career-best IPL score: Key stats

Lucknow Super Giants racked up 177/3 against Mumbai Indians in the 63rd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. An incredible knock by Marcus Stoinis handed them a strong finish. He hammered 24 runs off Chris Jordan in the 18th over. Slamming his third half-century this season, Stoinis registered his career-best IPL score (89*).

Stoinis fuels LSG's innings

Once again, Stoinis proved his mettle when it mattered the most. While Krunal Pandya focused on singles and doubles, the Australian batter carved out occasional boundaries. On a challenging track, Stoinis slammed a half-century off 36 balls. It was his third fifty of the season and seventh overall in the tournament. Stoinis hammered an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 8).

Third-highest individual score for LSG in IPL

Stoinis now has the third-highest individual score for LSG in the IPL. His compatriot Quinton de Kock tops this list, having smashed an unbeaten 140 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai in IPL 2022.

Krunal complements Stoinis

While Stoinis launched his counter-attack, LSG's stand-in skipper Krunal played a crucial knock. The latter came to the middle after the Super Giants were reduced to 12/2. Krunal then steadied the ship alongside Stoinis. LSG's stand-in captain slammed an unbeaten 49(42) before retiring hurt. Nevertheless, Krunal recorded his highest IPL score since scoring 47 in the 2017 final.

Highest partnership for LSG in IPL 2023

Stoinis and Krunal shared an unbeaten 82-run stand for the third wicket after LSG lost two quick wickets. This is now LSG's highest partnership for any wicket in IPL 2023. Kyle Mayers and Hooda added 79 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC).

A look at other notable numbers

As stated, Stoinis slammed 24 runs off Jordan in the 18th over. It is worth noting that the former has a strike rate of 247.54 against Jordan in T20 cricket (151 runs off 61 balls). Meanwhile, Jordan is yet to dismiss Stoinis in the format. The latter has raced to 368 runs in the ongoing IPL season. He has struck at 151.44 so far.