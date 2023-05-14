Sports

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis scores 55, surpasses 600 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2023, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hammered a 55-run knock versus Rajasthan Royals (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hammered a 55-run knock versus Rajasthan Royals in match number 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Faf's effort saw him smash his seventh fifty this season as he also became the first player to score 600-plus runs. Earlier in the match, he also raced past 4,000 IPL runs. RCB managed 171/5 in 20 overs.

Faf shares two fifty-plus stands in a 44-ball knock

Faf and Virat Kohli added 50 runs for the first wicket after a cautious start. Glenn Maxwell joined Faf in the middle after Kohli's dismissal and the two put up a vital 69-run stand. Faf wasn't at his best and consumed 44 balls. He struck at 125.00. Faf was dismissed in the 15th over by KM Asif as he went for the aerial route.

600-plus runs, seventh fifty

Faf's knock was laced with three fours and two sixes. He has 631 runs from 12 games at 57.36. He clobbered his seventh fifty and has a strike rate of 154.28. Overall in the IPL, Faf has now gone past 4,000 runs (4,034) at 36.67. He slammed his 32nd fifty. Meanwhile, Faf has 600-plus runs for the second time in an IPL season.

Faf leads the show in terms of partnership runs

Faf and Kohli's 50-run stand was the duo's sixth fifty-plus partnership this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli and Faf have amassed 700 runs as a pair in IPL 2023 (highest). Faf is also second on this list, having amassed 562 runs alongside Maxwell at 80.28. Faf and Maxwell shared their fifth fifty-plus stand this season. Four of them have been century-plus partnerships.