IPL 2023: RCB manage 171/5 versus the Royals

May 14, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore managed 171/5 versus Rajasthan Royals in match number 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. RCB were looking to post a big total with Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell adding useful runs. However, their dismissals brought RR into the fray before RCB finished with 28 runs in the last two overs.

RCB make 42/0 in PP overs

RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf made a watchful start as they scored 42/0 in the powerplay. Sandeep Sharma started the proceedings with nine runs before Adam Zampa bowled an economical over. Sandeep bowled a tight over next as Faf led the charge, dishing out 12 runs from Zampa's next. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin gave 13 combined in the next two.

How did the middle overs pan out?

Kohli and Faf added another 50-run stand before KM Asif dismissed the former in the last ball of the seventh over. Maxwell came in and looked to be positive. However, RR kept things under check until the 12th over. RCB maximized from overs 13-15, scoring 34. However, Asif dismissed the in-form Faf to break a fifty-plus stand. RCB were 120/2 after 15 overs.

RR pull the plug before Rawat shines

Zampa bowled an excellent 16th over to hand RR a dream start in the death overs. Mahipal Lomror's attempted slog sweep saw him get caught. Dinesh Karthik's poor season continued as he got dismissed for a duck. However, Maxwell showed his class, slamming Chahal. He was dismissed by Sandeep. Chahal's last over, saw him concede 10. Anuj Rawat then helped RCB get past 170.

Fifties for Faf and Maxwell

Faf became the first player in IPL 2023 to surpass the 600-run mark. He has 631 runs and slammed his seventh fifty. Earlier in the match, Faf surpassed 4,000 IPL runs as well. He needed 21 to get to the mark. Meanwhile, Maxwell showed his class, bringing up another fifty (5). He finished with a 33-ball 54.