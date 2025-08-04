Why was Tinnanuri's film with Ram Charan shelved? Director reveals

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Kingdom, recently revealed that he once had a project with Tollywood superstar Ram Charan . Although the actor was initially impressed by Tinnanuri's story idea, the director eventually felt that the completed script didn't match Charan's larger-than-life persona. The duo then decided to wait for a more suitable project to collaborate on.

Script journey Here's what Tinnanuri said The director said, "I had narrated a storyline to Ram Charan, and he liked it very much." "I developed that story idea into a full-fledged script and felt that it wouldn't match Ram Charan's image." "Directing a star like him is a one-time opportunity, and I didn't just want to make any random film with him." "I told him the same, and we mutually decided to collaborate on the right project."

Film success Meanwhile, 'Kingdom' is ruling the box office Meanwhile, Tinnanuri's Kingdom is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has reportedly grossed over ₹7cr on its first Sunday, taking its total to ₹40.50cr in India. The movie, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, has been praised for its gripping screenplay and compelling visuals. It also features Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev in key roles.