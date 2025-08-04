'Completely disturbed me': Dhanush on AI-altered 'Raanjhanaa' re-release

Actor Dhanush has condemned the unauthorized re-release of his iconic 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which has been altered using artificial intelligence (AI). The new version (Tamil) features a different ending that has been released without the consent of the original creators. In a statement on social media, Dhanush said he was "deeply disturbed" by this development. While Dhanush's character, Kundan, dies in the original ending, he survives in the new version.

Actor's statement 'Not the film I committed to 12 years ago' Taking to X, Dhanush said, "The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul." "The concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago." He added that he hopes stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future.

Twitter Post Read the actor's statement here For the love of cinema 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VfwxMAdfoM — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 3, 2025

Director's reaction Director termed it 'deeply upsetting' Director Aanand L Rai also spoke out against the release, saying the film had been "altered, repackaged and re-released without my knowledge or consent." He described this as "deeply upsetting" and said it undermined the original intent of Raanjhanaa. The director termed the AI version of his film "a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul."

Industry support Backlash within the film industry The unauthorized re-release of Raanjhanaa has sparked a backlash within the film industry, with several figures expressing support for the original creators. Neeraj Pandey, Kanika Dhillon, and Tanuj Garg have criticized the AI-altered release as unethical and harmful to artistic integrity. The film, which stars Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in lead roles, was released in 2013 to critical acclaim and commercial success.