Pawan Kalyan says making 'Hari Hara...' took a toll

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan 's much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally out. The film's release was clouded by producer AM Rathnam's unpaid dues of ₹3 crore, leading to a formal complaint with the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce. The chamber had then asked distributors to recover these dues before the film's release in the Nizam region.

Release hurdles All dues have been cleared now In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Kalyan revealed that all dues have been cleared now. He said, "Financial woes and other logistical issues will be there [when it comes to any big film] but everything has been resolved." "More than the finances, it was about the technical aspect such as special effects that took a toll on all of us. We announced the release of the film but then we again got delayed by a month-and-a-half."

Actor's journey It gives me a sense of great relief: Kalyan Kalyan admitted to fearing that his film might be shelved. He said, "It took five years for the film to finish. It gives me a sense of great relief. It feels like a weight has been taken off my chest." "The burden of finance truly brings down a film. Plus, I had to grow my hair and keep it that way even though I don't like long hair."

Actor's challenges Even though my brother is Chiranjeevi, I've seen difficulties Despite coming from a prominent family, Kalyan has faced financial difficulties throughout his career. He said, "A film should ideally take six months to finish shooting but this one took a very long time, which has never happened before." "Even though my brother is Chiranjeevi and I come from a good background, I've seen financial difficulties throughout my career for most of my films. But I've always stood my own ground."