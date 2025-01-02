Summarize Simplifying... In short The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has objected to the title 'Game Changer' and the mention of 'Padma Shri' in reference to actor Brahmanandam in the film's title card.

The film has made changes as per CBFC's suggestions, including muting some curse words.

The film, which has been in production for three years, is set to premiere in several Indian languages on January 10, with high expectations from the director and producer.

'Game Changer' gets U/A certificate

CBFC objects to 'Game Changer' title, Brahmanandam's 'Padma Shri' mention

By Tanvi Gupta 05:01 pm Jan 02, 202505:01 pm

What's the story The upcoming political drama Game Changer, helmed by S Shankar and starring Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, two surprising objections from the CBFC have piqued public interest. The first objection was regarding the film's title not being written in Telugu along with English. The second problem is connected to actor Brahmanandam's name.

Inconsistencies highlighted

Brahmanandam was ordered to return his Padma Shri award

Brahmanandam is referred to as "Padma Shri" in the film's title card. CBFC has instructed the makers to remove this honorific. To clarify, in 2013, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered actors Mohan Babu and Brahmanandam to return their Padma Shri awards for misusing the title by including honorific in their names in movie credits, which breached award guidelines. This controversy originated from the film Denikina Ready (2012). Currently, there is no public record of Brahmanandam returning the award.

Modifications made

'Game Changer' made changes as per CBFC's suggestions

Meanwhile, the demand for a Telugu title has drawn comparisons with Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, which didn't feature Telugu text. This inconsistency has prompted questions about why the CBFC is making these particular demands for Game Changer. In addition, the CBFC also asked to mute some curse words spoken by the villain in the film. The film, which has been in the making for three years, will premiere in several Indian languages on January 10.

Anticipated premiere

'Game Changer' pre-release event and release expectations

A grand pre-release event for Game Changer is slated to be held in Rajahmundry on Saturday (January 4), with Pawan Kalyan as the chief guest. This will further amp up the film's hype. In a recent interview, director Shankar praised Charan's performance in the film, predicting he will bag a National Award for his role. Producer Dil Raju is extremely satisfied with the final output and is planning to make the film reach as far as possible.