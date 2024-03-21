Next Article

'RC17' is set for 2025 release

'RC17': Sukumar to helm Ram Charan starrer

By Aikantik Bag 02:10 pm Mar 21, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Mega Power Star Ram Charan is on a roll! The actor is riding on a different high after the global success of RRR. His upcoming film Game Changer slated for 2024 release is in great buzz. The anticipation surrounding his other projects is high, too. Recently, RC16 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor was launched in Hyderabad. Now, reports are rife that Charan has locked his 17th film titled RC17. Let's dive in deep!

Release

'RC17' slated for 2025 release

As per industry insiders, Charan's RC17 will be helmed by Sukumar of Pushpa fame. Per reports, Sukumar recently proposed a script to the actor. After their meeting, Charan formally endorsed the project, which is slated to start production in the summer of 2025. An official statement regarding this new endeavor is expected shortly.

What Next?

More about Charan and Sukumar's upcoming projects

RC16 is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and the film will start full-fledged filming soon. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. RC15, now titled Game Changer, is helmed by Shankar and also stars Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Sukumar is currently filming Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, slated for an August 15 release.

